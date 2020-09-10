Man and woman charged after tense four hour siege

UPDATE 12.05AM: TWO people have been arrested and charged after a four and a half hour stand-off in Gracemere on Wednesday evening.

Queensland Police has confirmed specialist officers attended a Reservoir Street home at 3.45pm to execute a Return to Prison Warrant.

Police allege that the male occupant of the residence refused to exit the home and made threats towards officers, while a female companion encouraged him.

An emergency declaration was made before police established a cordon to ensure no one left the address.

Officers continued to negotiate with the man for a number of hours before he eventually surrendered himself into police custody at 8.15pm.

A 19-year-old Allenstown woman was also arrested at the scene and charged with serious assault police. She is due to appear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on September 30.

A 27-year-old Allenstown man has been charged with two counts each of dangerous operation of a vehicle, driving unlicensed and one count each of serious assault police, stealing, receiving tainted property, fail to comply with duties of driver involved in a crash and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

The offences relate to the alleged theft of a Toyota Corolla on September 6 which was then allegedly driven dangerously through Rockhampton, in one instance crashing into another vehicle on Dean Street, Berserker before fleeing the scene.

He is due to appear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today (September 10).

UPDATE 7:05PM:TACTICAL Response officers are part of an emergency services deployment surrounding a house in Gracemere.

Police presence at a siege in Reservoir St Gracemere

The officers could be seen suiting up and keeping a watchful eye on the siege situation as the sun set.

Police presence at a siege in Reservoir St Gracemere

Two ambulance vehicles along with multiple marked and unmarked police cars lined the intersection of Reservoir St and McLaughlin St.

Police presence at a siege in Reservoir St Gracemere

Queensland Police were contacted about the incident on Reservoir St at 4.20pm today.

Police presence at a siege in Reservoir St Gracemere

Residents have posted on Facebook they have let their backyard neighbours jump fences to get home, while other residents parked along McLaughlin St and walked to their nearby house.

Some residents sat out the front of their homes, at a safe distance, to watch the drama unfold.

Police presence at a siege in Reservoir St Gracemere

5.54pm: SPECIALIST police have been deployed to deal with an emergency situation playing out in Gracemere this afternoon.

Queensland Police were contacted about the incident on Reservoir St at 4.20pm today.

While unable to be specific about the emergency, they said it was an "ongoing situation" involving specialist police.

Locals are advised to avoid the area.

One local on social media reported seeing seven police cars at an intersection.

Another local said there was an "armed person in a house in Reservoir Street" and there were "guns everywhere".

EMERGENCY SITUATION: Specialist police are responding to an incident in Gracemere this afternoon.

More to follow.