UPDATE: Rescue helicopter on scene of two-vehicle crash

UPDATE: The rescue helicopter has arrived at the two-vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway at Isis River.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said a man in his 70s was encapsulated and in a serious condition with a reported head injury.

While the second patient was in a stable condition with chest injuries.

Paramedics were called to the scene at 9.33am.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said traffic controllers were on scene, near the Buxton turn off.

He said the crash had reportedly affected one lane of the highway.

This is a developing story, more to come.