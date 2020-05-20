Menu
A LifeFlight helicopter.
UPDATE: Rescue helicopter on scene of two-vehicle crash

Mikayla Haupt
, mikayla.haupt@news-mail.com.au
20th May 2020 10:01 AM
UPDATE: The rescue helicopter has arrived at the two-vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway at Isis River.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said a man in his 70s was encapsulated and in a serious condition with a reported head injury.

While the second patient was in a stable condition with chest injuries.

Paramedics were called to the scene at 9.33am.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said traffic controllers were on scene, near the Buxton turn off.

He said the crash had reportedly affected one lane of the highway.

EARLIER: ONE person is reportedly encapsulated while another is believed to be in a stable condition after a crash in Isis River this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were tasked to the scene of a two-vehicle crash at 9.33am.

This is a developing story, more to come.

