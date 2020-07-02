Menu
Emergency Services called to East Bundaberg. Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle
Emergency Services called to East Bundaberg. Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle
UPDATE: Reports of fuel spilling after truck rollover

Mikayla Haupt
, mikayla.haupt@news-mail.com.au
2nd Jul 2020 11:59 AM
A PATIENT is being treated for neck pain by paramedics after a single-vehicle truck rollover in Bundaberg.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said crews were still on scene in Alexandra St.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said there were reports of fuel coming out of the truck.

She said traffic control was on the scene and the Bundaberg Regional Council had been called to assess the scene for damage.

This is a developing story, more to come.

