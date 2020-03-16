UPDATE: Redridge fire under control

A vegetation is burning at Redridge, northeast of Childers.

UPDATE: Five QFES crews remain on scene at the fire on Garryowen Rd.

A QFES spokesman said the fire which broke out just after 4.30 this afternoon was previously burning in the vicinity of a house and at one point jumped Garryowen Rd.

QFES crews now have the fire under control and are conducting backburning as a safety measure.

Four Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews were called to attend the scene just after 4.30 this afternoon, though due to the remote location of the fire crews were still en route to the scene.

A QFES spokeswoman said there was limited information about the fire as crews were still arriving, though there were no structures under threat.

Motorists should use caution and drive to conditions and residents should close their doors and windows.

If you believe your property is under threat, you should call triple-0 (000) immediately.

More to come.