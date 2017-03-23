UPDATE: Property owner to appeal huge land clearing fine

AN EIDSVOLD grazier will appeal a massive fine and costs order after he was found guilty of illegally clearing native vegetation and ordered to pay nearly $1 million.

Michael Vincent Baker was found guilty of 46 offences in Brisbane Magistrates Court on Monday and ordered to pay $999,780, including costs.

Mr Baker cleared more than 350 hectares of native vegetation in a three year period.

Tom Marland, of Bundaberg law firm Marland Law, who acts on behalf of Mr Baker said the decision was "devastating” for his client.

"The matter is currently before appeal so I can't make too much comment about the decision other than to say we are very disappointed,” Mr Marland said.

Mr Baker had previously filed an appeal to the District Court based on Magistrate Halls earlier decision and will now appeal the costs and sentence imposed as part of those appeal proceedings, Mr Marland said.

He clarified media reports that Mr Baker was fined $1 million, saying the fine was $276,000 and the prosecution's legal and investigation costs were $706,309.

The fine and costs order is reportedly the largest handed down since the Vegetation Management Act was enacted in 1999.

Department of Natural Resources and Mines Director-General James said the punishment fit the crime.

"The fine handed down reflects the significant extent of the illegal clearing and Mr Baker's deliberate actions despite direct warnings given to him by the department,” Mr Purtill said.

He said Mr Baker contacted the department in 2011, seeking advice about managing vegetation on his property, and continued to illegally clear vegetation without a permit.

Mr Purtill said Mr Baker was given clear information about his responsibilities.

Mr Baker's case was an example of striking the balance between business and environmental concerns, he said.

"Queensland strikes a balance between enabling landowners to get on with managing their businesses by sensibly clearing appropriate vegetation, and protecting our environment,” he said.

"Our self-assessable codes enable landholders to undertake a range of vegetation management activities without needing to apply for a permit, but the rules are in place to protect valuable ecosystems and reduce sediment run-off.”

The department was committed to working with landholders to help them understand their responsibilities, Mr Purtill said.

"In addition to on-ground inspections, the department uses satellite technology to quickly detect changes in vegetation cover across Queensland, enabling us to make early contact with landholders if it appears they're doing the wrong thing,” he said.

"This ensures we can contact landholders before inappropriate clearing becomes widespread, but it is important that landholders work with us and abide by the rules in place.”

Mr Marland said the case was significant not only for Mr Baker "but also all landholders throughout Queensland in relation to what they can and can't do on their properties”.

"Anyone wanting to undertake clearing works in areas containing native vegetation, even if for a firebreak, fenceline or road, should seek legal advice prior to undertaking those works,” Mr Marland said.