UPDATE Tuesday: Doug Dilger transferred to Brisbane hospital

ATTACK: Doug Dilger was bashed and robbed in his own home in Childers on Friday night.

UPDATE TUESDAY: 3.30pm Doug Dilger, 90, transferred to Brisbane

POLICE continue to investigate the home invasion of 90-year-old Doug Dilger.

The Childers residents was attacked in his North St home on Friday night.

Mr Dilger received a broken jaw and head injuries in the attack.

He was taken to Bundaberg hospital and transferred to the Royal Brisbane Woman's Hospital last night.

Anyone with information can phone police 4153 9111 or Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000.

UPDATE MONDAY 10.30am Police ask for help after assault

Bundaberg police have confirmed a 90-year-old man who was assaulted at his home in Childers on Friday night received serious injuries, including a broken jaw in three places.

Detective Inspector Gary Pettiford of the Wide Bay District said the "targeted attack" of Doug Dilger happened between 6.30-7.30pm.

He said a Caucasian male wearing a skin-coloured stocking entered the rear of the North St address through an unlocked door.

"He assaulted Mr Dilger by punching him several times to the head," Det Insp Pettiford said.

"He has stolen money off Mr Dilger and escaped.

"Mr Dilger subsequently managed to get out to the front of his house where he flagged a person down."

Emergency services were called.

Det Insp Pettiford said the assault had left Mr Dilger with serious injuries that included a broken cheek bone and injuries to his head.

He said police believed the attack was targeted because of the conversation held between Mr Dilger and the offender.

"This is a very serious matter," he said.

"It was a violent attack of an old man, of 90 years of age, who is incapable of defending himself.

"And it's occurred in his private home."

Police are now calling on the community to think back to the last few weeks in Childers.

"We are particularly interested in any males seen around the North St address in Childers around 4.30 in the afternoon and 7.30 in the evening," he said.

Det Insp Pettiford said the skin-coloured stocking could hold the key to catching the offender.

"It's not a usual thing for a male of that age to go into a store to buy stockings," he said.

He asked if anyone noticed items stolen from their clothesline or if businesses recalled selling such an item in the past to contact Crime Stoppers or police.

More police have been tasked to the region to help catch whoever is responsible.

"We are really appealing to the public to come forward," he said.

"Even with the slightest information, it may help."

If you have any information or relevant dashcam or CCTV footage, contact police on 4153 9111.

EARLIER MONDAY: CHILDERS Doug Dilger, 90, remains in a stable condition at the Bundaberg Hospital and is waiting to be transferred to Brisbane for surgery.

Bundaberg Hospital doctors will talk to specialists in Brisbane today to decide when he will be transferred.

Photo: Doug Dilger was attacked in his Childers home. This is Doug about 10 years ago with cattle. Contributed

SUNDAY: THE Childers community is in shock after a terrifying home invasion left a 90-year-old man fighting for his life.

Doug Dilger was robbed and bashed by an unknown person/s wearing a mask about 7.30pm Friday.

Long-time family friend, and Bundaberg deputy mayor, Bill Trevor spoke with the NewsMail, saying he didn't know how anyone could hurt such a gentle soul.

"Doug is one hell of a man," Cr Trevor said.

"He was a gentle man and to be faced with that sort of thing is very disturbing."

Cr Trevor said the news of the attack spread through the town yesterday and many were distressed by it.

"Word on the street is two people with stockings over their heads attacked him in his own home," he said.

"If they were going to rob him, why bash him?

"Doug is a small-framed elderly man, he wouldn't have been able to defend himself."

Cr Trevor said Mr Dilger had lived in the region since he could remember and recalled him coming to visit his parents' farm for a cup of tea when Cr Trevor was a child.

"Everyone in town knows Doug," he said.

"He would walk up the main street and always stop for a chat."

He said Mr Diliger owned a cane farm in South Isis with his late-wife Marie between 1970 and 1980.

"He later returned to Childers and mucked around with cattle until Marie died.

"He was living in town right near the ambulance station where this happened."

Cr Trevor said the attack has sparked fear throughout the heritage town.

"It's a crying shame for such a thing to happen," he said.

"There are small communities like this right across Australia and I don't know if it's people on drugs or whatever, but it really affects the town."

Many of the community also took to social media to express their disgust.

Kevin Savage said Mr Diliger was the sort of man who would give you the shirt off his back without hesitation.

Investigations are continuing and police are appealing for anyone who has any information or relevant dashcam or CCTV footage to contact police on 4153 9111.