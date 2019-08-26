Menu
COULD'VE BEEN WORSE: 55 students were caught in a crash between a school bus and a car at Innes Park, which hospitalised two elderly people.
UPDATE: Police praise hero bus driver

Zachary O'Brien
by
26th Aug 2019 2:48 PM
POLICE have praised the actions of a school bus driver for averting what could be have been a serious crash yesterday morning between a bus carrying 55 students and a ute.

Acting Senior Sergeant Cameron Schneider said the driver was alert and able to swerve around the ute before it pulled out in front of the bus.

Sen-Sgt Schneider said the ute pulled in front of the bus again to make a right turn when the collision occurred.

"It was good driving by the bus driver there, to see the incident occurring and trying to avoid it,” he said.

"As a result of his actions it's probably lucky we haven't seen more injuries.”

Sen-Sgt Schneider said the crash occurred about 7.40am yesterday near the intersection at Spinnaker Blvd.

"At this stage investigations are early but it appears that the ute was exiting and turning left onto Innes Park Rd, going in the same direction atwhich the bus was travelling,” he said.

No serious injuries were recorded, though several people were taken to hospital as a precaution.

Sen-Sgt Schneider said police were trying to educate motorists and ensure they were following all the road rules for Road Safety Week.

"We're just asking everyone on the road to adhere to that message and just take precautions you need to take so you get home,” he said.

