UPDATE: Police identify suspect in farm stabbing

Police and ambulance personnel escort a woman from the Bourbong Street police station to an ambulance waiting outside.

UPDATE: POLICE say they have identified a suspect in the stabbing of a woman who presented to the police station this morning.

The injured woman was a 41-year-old local woman working at a tomato farm on Mahogany Creek Rd, off Goodwood Rd at Elliott, south of Bundaberg, when the incident happened.

Acting Inspector David Briese said the suspect was a fellow female worker at the farm, but no charges have yet been laid.

"The investigation will show why it happened but the fact two people are known to each other, the public can be assured there is no threat to any members of the public,” he said.

Insp Briese said police would have preferred the woman visit the hospital before approaching them.

EARLIER: BUNDABERG Police are investigating how a woman came to be on their doorstep with apparent stab wounds this morning.

The woman presented to the station and was escorted to an ambulance by paramedics.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said she was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police said the Crime Investigation Bureau was working to establish where and when the attack happened.

