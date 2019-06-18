UPDATE: Police escapee still missing

UPDATE: Police are still looking for Viva Dodd.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the man was still missing at 10.10am today.

Mr Dodd escaped police custody last Friday, June 14 after fleeing from the rear window of a police vehicle.

If you have any information which may assist police phone 000 or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.

Earlier: HANDCUFFED, barefoot, with an injured hand and in the back of a police vehicle, Viva Dodd, 39, managed to escape via the back window.

Now police are appealing to the public for any information to help find him.

Acting Inspector Michael McGarry displaying pictures of the escapee. Brian Cassidy

Acting Inspector Michael McGarry said on Friday, June 14, police had Mr Dodd in custody and had taken him to the hospital for treatment to his injured hand.

He said Mr Dodd's injury was sustained prior to coming into police custody.

"Upon return, after he'd been treated, the 39-year-old male who was in the back of a police vehicle and has managed to undo or unwind the rear window and climbed out of the police vehicle and fled from the station,” he said.

"We've been in contact with the male over the course of the weekend to try and negotiate him being co-operative to come into the police station and surrender himself, unfortunately those negotiations have broken down.

"We're calling for members of the public to provide us with any information which might assist us in locating this male. It's in his best interest to come forward, so the matter can be resolved as quickly as possible, he's also got quite a significant injury to his hand which needs urgent medical treatment.”

Mr McGarry said it Mr Dodd, 39, was an indigenous male about 170cm tall.

"When he fled the police station he was wearing a long sleeved green jumper, black football-styled shorts with a red stripe and a motive on the rear, and didn't have any shoes on,” Act Insp McGarry said.

Mr Dodd also has several tattoos some of which are a large dragon on his right upper arm and on his left upper arm is a heart.

Act Insp McGarry said Mr Dodd was from Bundaberg but has links to the South Brisbane area.

"The public shouldn't be concerned for their safety, the male we don't believe to be a threat to the public generally,” he said.

"He was on remand for domestic violence offences, so obviously we're protecting the other party in that matter.

"The appeal to the public is if they see this gentleman, not to approach him, call 000 or Crimestoppers 1800 333 000 and provide us with information that might assist us in resolving this matter.”

Act Insp McGarry said the gentleman was handcuffed to the front in the police vehicle and he'd managed to activate the rear window and climb out of the police vehicle as it was moving.

"We'll certainly review our procedures on transport of prisoners that are in our custody to ensure they're protected and the public is as well so we don't have this situation again,” he said.

Act Insp McGarry said police would now like to speak with him about matters he was in custody for along with escape lawful custody and stealing, and a range of other domestic violence and bail offences.

"We believe the male is still in the Bundaberg local area, however there is some information that he perhaps might be mobile and head towards either the Gympie area or Murgon area, so we appeal to those communities as well,” he said.

Information which will be helpful to police include where they've seen the male and what he's wearing.

Quote this police reference number: QP1901152928.