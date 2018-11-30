UPDATE: Police charge man after brutal Gympie stabbing

Police investigate a house on Rifle Range Rd that is the scene of an alleged wounding overnight.

UPDATE - Thursday 8pm

A MAN has been charged after another man sustained critical injuries from several stab wounds "during an alleged disturbance" in Gympie late last night.

Detectives charged the man with "two counts of armed robbery in company with violence and one count each of wounding, acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm and enter dwelling with intent", according to Queensland Police.

He "appeared in Maroochydore Magistrates Court today".

Police are alleging two men went to a property on Rifle Range Road at around 11pm last night, "where they became involved in a physical altercation with the 24-year-old male occupant".

The victim was taken to Gympie Hospital and was later airlifted to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a critical condition after sustaining multiple stab wounds in the incident.

One of the offenders was also stabbed before both men fled the scene.

Police later arrested a 25-year-old Glastonbury man after he was located at a Southside property early Thursday morning.

He received treatment for a non-life threatening stab wound.

Investigations are continuing.

Quote this reference number: QP1802232800

