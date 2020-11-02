UPDATE: Person feared dead after horrific collision
THE BRUCE Highway is closed and a person is feared dead after a car and truck collided this morning north of Rockhampton.
Emergency services were called to reports of a vehicle and truck crash at 1.14am on Saint Lawrence Rd at Ogmore, about 10km north of Marlborough.
The crash sparked a small fire that was extinguished by Queensland Fire and Emergency Services at 2.12am.
A man in his 20s was transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition with a head injury.
Critical care paramedics assessed a second person for critical injuries.
A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the Forensic Crash Unit was on scene and described the crash as "quite serious".
The Bruce Highway remains closed, with traffic being diverted via Marlborough-Serena Rd.