UPDATE: Patient treated for face, arm wounds
UPDATE: A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics treated a male in his 20s for wounds to his arm and face.
He said the man was taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.
QAS were called to the incident off Avoca Rd just at 10.18am this morning.
A Queensland Police Service spokesman said investigations were continuing.
EARLIER: A patient has been taken to Bundaberg Hospital after an alleged wounding in Avoca.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said the incident happened off Avoca Rd at 10.18am.
The patient has reportedly been taken to hospital in a stable condition.
This is a developing story, more to come.