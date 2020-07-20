UPDATE: Patient treated for face, arm wounds

The patient was taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

UPDATE: A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics treated a male in his 20s for wounds to his arm and face.

He said the man was taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

QAS were called to the incident off Avoca Rd just at 10.18am this morning.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said investigations were continuing.

EARLIER: A patient has been taken to Bundaberg Hospital after an alleged wounding in Avoca.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said the incident happened off Avoca Rd at 10.18am.

This is a developing story, more to come.