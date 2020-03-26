UPDATE: Patient transported to hospital after crash
UPDATE : A female patient has been transported to Bundaberg Hospital following a crash at Moore Park Beach this afternoon.
Paramedics were called to the scene where a single vehicle had driven into a tree at 1.10pm.
The patient was transported to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition with minor head injuries.
The call for paramedics to attend the scene at the intersection of Isaac Moore Dr and Booyan Rd came in just after 1pm.