Emergency services were called to Moore Park this afternoon to reports of a car which had been driven into a tree.
UPDATE: Patient transported to hospital after crash

Zachary O'Brien
26th Mar 2020 1:44 PM
UPDATE : A female patient has been transported to Bundaberg Hospital following a crash at Moore Park Beach this afternoon.

Paramedics were called to the scene where a single vehicle had driven into a tree at 1.10pm.

The patient was transported to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition with minor head injuries.

EARLIER : Queensland Ambulance Service crews were called to Moore Park Beach earlier this afternoon after reports of a single vehicle crash into a tree.

The call for paramedics to attend the scene at the intersection of Isaac Moore Dr and Booyan Rd came in just after 1pm.

