Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TRAFFIC CRASH: Emergency services and Ergon Energy are at the scene of a crash in North Bundaberg.
TRAFFIC CRASH: Emergency services and Ergon Energy are at the scene of a crash in North Bundaberg.
News

UPDATE: Patient taken to hospital after crash into pole

Mikayla Haupt
, mikaya.haupt@news-mail.com.au
17th Jun 2020 9:37 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE: Paramedics have taken one patient to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition after a vehicle collided with a pole in North Bundaberg this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said crews were called to the scene Mount Perry Rd and Moore Park Rd at 9.14am.

NewsMail photographer Mike Knott is at the scene and said traffic was now flowing in both directions while Ergon was busy securing the pole which was split.

 

EARLIER: One patient is being assessed by paramedics in North Bundaberg after a traffic crash this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said they were called to a single vehicle crash into a pole.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the southbound lane was completely blocked with traffic being manually directed.

She said the patient was believed to be a female driver.

More Stories

bundaberg qas traffic crash
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SEE PICS: Perfect place to celebrate in paradise

        premium_icon SEE PICS: Perfect place to celebrate in paradise

        News The fun event will be held on Sunday for the first time on the weekend, with the intention to bring the community together.

        'You abused your little sister': Man sentenced for rape

        premium_icon 'You abused your little sister': Man sentenced for rape

        News “Your sister felt intimidated, she had to struggle in silence."

        Devastated parents pay tribute to son killed in crash

        premium_icon Devastated parents pay tribute to son killed in crash

        News ‘We haven’t just lost a son, we’ve all lost a great friend and mate.’