Emergency services have responded to a motorcycle crash on Fraser Island.

UPDATE: One patient was flown to Hervey Bay hospital in a stable condition following a motorcycle crash on Fraser Island earlier this afternoon.

EARLIER: A rescue helicopter has been tasked to a motorcycle crash on Fraser Island.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics are treating one patient with arm, chest and abdominal injuries.

The crash was reported just after 11am on Happy Valley Drive and Prostan Street.

