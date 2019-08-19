Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Ambulance Service.
Queensland Ambulance Service. Michael Marston - ePixel Images
Breaking

UPDATE: One person has died following a horrific crash in CQ

Aden Stokes
by
19th Aug 2019 7:55 AM | Updated: 12:34 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

10.45AM: Lanes have now been reduced following what is believed to be a fatal crash near Longreach this morning.

Department of Transport and Main Roads has advised the Cramsie Muttaburra road outside of Longreach has lanes reduced with traffic control at site due to the crash, involving a truck and a car.

The Forensic Crash Unit is on scene investigating.

9.45AM: It is understood one person has died following a horrific crash between a truck and a car near Longreach this morning.

At 6am, paramedics were called to the scene of a truck and vehicle crash on Cramsie Muttaburra Rd.

Paramedics were on scene assessing one person, reported to be in a critical condition. It is understood they have since died.

Department of Transport and Main Roads has also advised the Cramsie Muttaburra Rd is still closed due to the crash.

The Forensic Crash Unit is on scene investigating.

7.50AM: One person is in a critical condition following a truck and vehicle crash near Longreach this morning.

At 6am, paramedics were called to the scene of a truck and vehicle crash on Cramsie Muttaburra Rd.

Paramedics are on scene assessing one person, reported to be in a critical condition.

Department of Transport and Main Roads has also advised the Cramsie Muttaburra Rd is currently closed due to the crash.

The Forensic Crash Unit is on scene investigating.

More to come.

More Stories

longreach multiple vehicle crash tmbbreaking tmbcrash truck and vehicle crash
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Auswide Bank appoints new managing director ... for 24 hours

    premium_icon Auswide Bank appoints new managing director ... for 24 hours

    Business Employees from Auswide Bank are having all their dreams come true as managing director, Martin Barrett has resigned from his role for one day.

    Bizarre saucy neighbourhood battle erupts

    premium_icon Bizarre saucy neighbourhood battle erupts

    Crime Police called to neighbourhood bottle battle

    Shopping shock: Woman, 95, has motorised wheelchair stolen

    premium_icon Shopping shock: Woman, 95, has motorised wheelchair stolen

    Crime Police investigating after scooter was stolen from shopping centre

    SCHOOL'S OUT: Cleaner retires after 28 years

    premium_icon SCHOOL'S OUT: Cleaner retires after 28 years

    News School cleaner retires after 28 years in the job