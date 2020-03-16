UPDATE: Mum claims coronavirus patient was not wearing mask

IN QUARANTINE: Kensie, 6, and Kristey Pinney came in contact with the health worker who tested positive for coronavirus.

A BUNDABERG woman who is self-isolating after exposure to the city's first confirmed coronavirus patient says she has received updated information on the events around the association.

Kristey Pinney said on Sunday she believed the corona patient, a public oral health employee, had been present as a nurse during a procedure her daughter was undergoing.

However, Ms Pinney said today that she had been informed the woman was not working at the time.

"It was an employee of the oral department that was in the same ward as my child and myself when her child was receiving dental treatment," she said.

"She was not working at the time, she was just a parent to a patient at the time she was in contact with us while infected with COVID-19.

"Therefore she was not wearing a mask or protective wear and neither was myself or my child, therefore making our contact even more direct then first told."

A Queensland Health spokesman said they could not comment due to confidentiality but said wherever a risk to the community was estimated, a detailed contact tracing was carried out along with information to the community.