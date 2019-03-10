UPDATE: Multiple crews battle Woodgate fire

UPDATE 1.30pm:

ABOUT 50 fire crews are battling three bushfires at in the Kinkuna National Park north of Woodgate.

An aircraft has been dispatched to the area and will be on site within the hour.

Paramedics are also on scene.

WOODGATE: Fire crews are attending a fire north of Woodgate in Kinkuna National Park. Brian Cassidy

A QFES spokesman said this was a precautionary step for the high number of fireys on scene.

WOODGATE FIRE: Smoke from the three fires at Woodgate are visible from the Hummock. Katie Hall

BREAKING: MULTIPLE fire crews are at the scene of a large fire at Woodgate.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said crews were first called to the scene at Woppis Rd at 10.50am.

"They are requesting extra assistance, extra rural vehicles,” the spokesman said.

"We believe it is three separate fires in the area ... we still haven't gained access to some of them.”

The spokesman said he didn't believe any properties were at risk.

Breaking story, more updates to come.