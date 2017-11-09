UPDATE: Most power reconnected by tonight

OVER AND OUT: Leanne Connors posted this photo of powerlines down on Moore Park Rd.

OVER AND OUT: Leanne Connors posted this photo of powerlines down on Moore Park Rd.

UPDATE 4.30pm

THIS afternoon there are about 540 customers still to have their power restored following Tuesday's storms due to faults on the high-voltage network.

This includes 285 in Bundaberg North, Fairymead, Gooburrum and Moore Park Beach and 226 In Bundaberg North, Gooburrum and Oakwood whose power is expected to be restored by 8pm and 28 in Avoca whose power is due to be restored about 5.30pm.

Energy Queensland senior corporate communications advisor Rod Rehbein said crews were also working their way through the final 30 customers awaiting reconnection due to damage to the individual service line.

A separate Bargara outage, likely related to delayed storm impacts, has affected 70 customers today and should be restored soon.

"By 8pm, we expect to have restored power to all customers where it is safe to do so, apart from a small number of irrigation points,” he said.

"We have had 180 crew members in the field today, about two-thirds of them from outside the Bundaberg region, and the response has also involved about 30 support staff over the past 48 hours.

"Our crews have been overwhelmed by the support and positive comments they have received from the community directly and through our Facebook page, despite the inconvenience experienced by so many while waiting patiently for their power to be restored.”

EARLIER: ENERGY crews continue to work around the clock after a severe storm ripped through Bundaberg on Tuesday.

Twenty-four hours after the storm, which lasted just half-an-hour, about 1000 Energy Queensland customers remain without power.

Energy Queensland senior corporate communications advisor Rod Rehbein said 1145 customers in the Bundaberg depot area were without power throughout last night.

"This is 2.8% of our customers in this depot area and we started with 62.8% of customers here without supply,” Mr Rehbein said.

"The areas still affected include more than 800 customers on the northside, including in Gooburrum, Oakwood, Fairymead, Moorland, Moore Park and North Bundaberg.

"There's also around 180 in South Bundaberg, mostly near South School, and about 100 in western suburbs (Avoca and Millbank).”

Mr Rehbein said crews still had a lot of work to do and the final restoration was not expected until this afternoon.