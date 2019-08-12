UPDATE: More details emerge of frightening tomahawk robbery

10AM: POLICE are looking for the man who threatened two young staff members with a tomahawk at a Koongal supermarket on Sunday night.

The man entered the Foodworks on Lakes Creek Rd at 7.15pm and demanded cigarettes and money from two employees, a 20-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl.

Police are investigating the armed robbery of a Koongal supermarket last night. Contributed

Police arrived on-scene with sniffer dogs and followed the man's trace for a "substantial" amount of time before losing the scent on Codd St.

He is described as Caucasian in appearance with light blue eyes and tanned skin. He was wearing jeans, a black shirt with writing on it and a red bandana.

Rockhampton Criminal Investigations Branch Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey urged community members who may have seen something to come forward.

"If anyone saw anyone getting into a motor vehicle or anything that might be the smallest thing," Snr Sgt Peachey said.

"We are very keen to speak to anyone with information."

He said a tip off from the community could help police solve this "disgusting" act.

"Once again we've seen a male person enter - he's been armed with a weapon that could cause quite significant injuries," he said.

Police will continue to review the CCTV footage in a bid to locate the offender.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1901553408