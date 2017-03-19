UPDATE: Men in hospital after marathon boat rescue

UPDATE 9.40AM SUNDAY:

"ALL'S well that ends well,” VMR chief Graham Kingston said after a "marathon” 18-hour rescue requiring 1300 litres of fuel was completed in the early hours of this morning.

The rescue team were met at Bundaberg Port by ambulance crews who looked after the catamaran crew who were "a little worse for wear”.

Two men, a 46-year-old and a 33-year-old were taken to Bundaberg Hospital and this morning were in a stable condition and under observation.

It is believed the skipper of the boat fell and hurt his back and another crew member was unwell.

"The initial co-ordinates we were given weren't correct and we had to go quite a bit (further) south to pick them up,” Mr Kingston said.

The detour meant it was lucky the crew had brought extra fuel and they were "just about at their limit”.

It was a "slow tow” travelling against the current outside Fraser Island with 15 knot northerly winds "punching into us”, but once past the island conditions were good, he said.

"Their dinghy was dangling partially untied so we had to fix that up on the way as well.”

The rescuees also included a 14 year girl and a dog - both of whom are believed to be safe and well.

3.30PM SATURDAY

BUNDABERG VMR has found the vessel and is beginning the long journey home.

EARLIER

BUNDABERG Volunteer Marine Rescue is on its way to rescue two adults and a child after the catamaran they were aboard lost power off the eastern side of Fraser Island.

The Bundy Rescue crew left base at 9am today after being activated by the Water Police.

About lunchtime today the crew had rounded Break Sea Spit on the Northern end of Fraser Island.

About 1pm Bundy Rescue crew reported favourable conditions but VMR will monitor the weather closely as storms are predicted for later today.

Not long ago the Sunshine-Coast based LifeFlight Rescue helicopter conducted a search operation searching for the catamaran.

The crew found the vessel about 2km off the coast of Indian Head.

The location where the catamaran is believed to be. Google

The rescue crew communicated with the vessel and discovered they weren't in serious trouble, and said VMR Bundaberg was heading out to help.

It's expected to be a 320km round trip for Bundy Rescue with an anticipated return time shortly before 9pm today.

Extra fuel was taken aboard for this trip.

VMR crew aboard Bundy Rescue include skipper Graham K, Peter M, Warren, Gail and Dave G.