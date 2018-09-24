UPDATE: The man set to decide the fate of Bargara high-rise

HIGH-RISE DECISION: The packed Gin Gin RSL Hall ahead of the Bargara development vote.

UPDATE 12.30PM: The fate of Bargara's controversial nine-storey high-rise now lies with Bundaberg Regional Council CEO Stephen Johnston.

The CEO was delegated to make a decision, which he has until Friday to do so, after councillors rejected the recommendation of the council's own assessment team to limit the development to 20m.

With no alternative motion moved at today's ordinary meeting, the application remains undecided.

UPDATE: In the tightest of decisions, the vote for and against the Baragra high-rise being approved at the council assessment team's 20m recommendation was split evenly at four all before Mayor Jack Dempsey's casting vote came into play.

The NewsMail can reveal councillors John Learmonth, Judy Peters, Jason Bartels and Wayne Honor all voted in favour of the 20m restriction

Mayor Jack Dempsey joined councillors Steve Cooper, Ross Sommerfeld and Helen Blackburn in rejecting the recommendation.

The NewsMail understands if Cr Barnes was able to vote the 20m amendment would likely have been passed.

UPDATE 11AM: Councillors have rejected the council's assessment team's recommendation to approve the Bargara high-rise at 20m.

The vote was split with Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey using his casting vote to vote against the recommendation.

The meeting continues in front of more than 50 people at the Gin Gin RSL Hall.

10.30AM: DIVISIONAL representative Greg Barnes has been removed from voting on the controversial Bargara high-rise.

Other councillors voted he had a perceived conflicted of interest in the application.

Last week he mentioned a potential perceived conflict but remained in the briefing meeting.

Councillor Scott Rowleson and Deputy Mayor Bill Trevor declared a conflict of interest last week and removed themselves from the briefing meeting discussion.

Today, in front of high-rise opponents and supporters at the Gin Gin RSL Hall, who were there to hear and see how today's vote panned out, the tension was tense as Cr Barnes was removed from the voting process.

But he wasn't going without a fight, citing an email and arguing Mayor Jack Dempsey should also be removed from voting.

But his argument was shut down and Cr Dempsey remains to vote.