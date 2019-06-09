UPDATE: Man was swimming with family when tragedy occurred

UPDATE 9.30am: Hearts break on Lady Elliot Island after another man has drowned while snorkelling off the island.

Bundaberg Police have confirmed the 67-year-old man was a tourist swimming with his son and heading back to the beach when the incident occurred.

It's believed he was on the island with his wife and adult son.

Police believe there were no suspicious factors involved and officers were preparing a coroner's report.

The news comes just five days after another man in his 60s drowned while snorkelling off the island on Monday and his wife, 54, was flown to Bundaberg Hospital.

Similarly, there are no suspicious factors involved in the tragedy that happened on Monday.

