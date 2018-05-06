Man was lying in the middle of the road when killed

FATAL: An 18-year-old man has died after he was hit by a car on Bargara Rd this morning. It is believed he was lying on the road on impact.

FATAL: An 18-year-old man has died after he was hit by a car on Bargara Rd this morning. It is believed he was lying on the road on impact. Emma Reid

YELLOW paint marks were the only sign a young man lost his life on Bargara Rd this morning.

The 18-year-old died after he was run over by a car while lying in the middle of the road just after midnight.

Bargara police officer-in-charge Matt Steinhardt told the NewsMail emergency services attempted to save the man, but he died at the scene.

EARLIER REPORTS

Police said a Holden sedan was travelling on Bargara Rd towards Bundaberg just before the 80km/h zone when it struck the man.

"It appears he may have been lying on the road on impact," Sgt Steinhardt said.

Emergency services arrived and provided first aid but the man was not able to be revived.

Sgt Steinhardt said the driver and the man were not known to each other.

And it appeared the 18-year- old victim was by himself when in the incident occurred.

Police said it is not clear why he was lying on the road and investigations were continuing.

The incident happened near the sweet potato farm between Rehbein Ave and Potters Rd.

The forensic crash unit from Hervey Bay attended and the road was closed for four hours.

Motorists were urged to use Windermere Rd to access Bargara.

FATAL: THIS morning only yellow paint marks are left at the scene were a young man lost his life overnight. An 18-year-old was lying on the road when he was hit and killed by a car. Emma Reid

The investigation team are now preparing a report for the coroner.

Police are making enquiries while they notify the family.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.