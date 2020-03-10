Menu
The RACQ LifeFlight rescue helicopter at Bundaberg Airport.
UPDATE: Man tried to walk back to his house after fall from horse

Mikayla Haupt
, mikayla.haupt@news-mail.com.au
10th Mar 2020 2:28 PM
UPDATE: AN RACQ LifeFlight Rescue spokeswoman said it's believed a man, in his 60s, attempted to walk back to his house, after falling from a horse, when his wife found him and raised the alarm.

The Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter has airlifted the man who suffered head and chest injuries from the fall to the Bundaberg Hospital, from a private property in the North Burnett, earlier today.

The rescue chopper was called into incident just before midday.

 

 

Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) paramedics transported the injured rider to a local hospital, where they met the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue aeromedical team.

The man was airlifted in a stable condition, under the care of the QAS Critical Care Flight Paramedic.

 

 

EARLIER: A MAN had sustained injuries to his chest and face after falling from a horse this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the male was flown to the Bundaberg Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

He said the incident happened about 11am at a private residence in Mulgildie.

