UPDATE: Man tragically loses life after highway crash

Paramedics from QAS arrived on scene after a vehicle crashed into a tree north of Childers.

UPDATE - 4pm

The male driver of a four-wheel drive that was involved in a crash on the Bruce Highway this morning, has tragically lost his life.

A spokesperson from QPS said preliminary information indicates the vehicle which was towing a caravan at the time of the incident, left the road and crashed into a tree.

He was the sole occupant of the vehicle and sadly, passed away at the scene.

Police and the forensic crash unit is investigating the matter, which occurred in Booyal this morning, about 11.20am.

If you have any information or can assist police, please call Policelink on 131 444 and quote QP2100130473.

EARLIER - Midday

Drivers have been urged to exercise caution when travelling on the Bruce Highway today after a serious crash at Booyal.

Paramedics from QAS arrived on scene after a four wheel drive with a caravan attached, crashed into a tree north of Childers.

The incident which occurred this morning about 11.23am, on corner of Dallarnil Rd and the Bruce Highway.

A spokeswoman from QAS said one patient has been assessed at the scene for critical injuries.

Northbound traffic is still moving however police have advised motorists delays are possible.

More to come.