Subscribe Today's Paper
A LifeFlight helicopter.
UPDATE: Man to be airlifted after tractor incident

Mikayla Haupt
, mikayla.haupt@news-mail.com.au
24th Oct 2019 4:21 PM
UPDATE: Paramedics are taking a man in his 80s to the Childers Showgrounds to meet up with the helicopter after he was involved in a tractor incident.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the man is believed to have a leg injury.

Emergency services were called to the North Isis incident after 4pm

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Serviecs Bundaberg spokesman said the Childers Auxillary and Bundaberg Heavy Rescue team had been tasked to the incident.

The QAS spokeswoman said it was not known where the helicopter was taking the patient.

 

EARLIER: EMERGENCY crews have been called to a tractor incident in North Isis.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Serviecs Bundaberg spokesman said the Childers Auxillary and Bundaberg Heavy Rescue team had been tasked to the incident.

The spokesman said initial reports suggest a man is caught between something and a tractor.

This is a developing story, more to come.

