Queensland Ambulance Service are at the scene. Picture: Bev Lacey
UPDATE: Man taken to hospital after machinery rollover

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
3rd Nov 2020 7:50 AM | Updated: 8:38 AM
UPDATE, 8.20AM: A man in his 40s has been transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition with back and neck injuries.

INITIAL: Emergency services are responding to reports of a workplace accident in North Rockhampton.

Just after 7.20am, it was reported machinery, believed to be a roller compactor, had rolled at a worksiteon Yaamba Rd, Parkhurst.

According to a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman, paramedics are on scene looking at one male patient, however, their injuries are unclear.

It is understood no one is trapped.

More to come.

