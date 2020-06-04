UPDATE: Man reportedly on cherry picker platform when it rolled

MACHINERY ROLLOVER: Worker airlifted after being injured in cherry picker rollover. Photo: Courtesy RACQ LifeFlight Rescue.

UPDATE: Bundaberg’s RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter flew a man to hospital after he was reportedly injured in a machinery rollover earlier today.

A LifeFlight spokesperson said the rescue chopper was called to a property south west of Bundaberg just before midday.

“It’s believed the patient, aged in his 30s, had been working atop the platform of a cherry picker when it toppled over unexpectedly,” the spokesperson said.

“Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics and Queensland Police Service officers were on the scene when the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue chopper arrived.”

The man was flown to Bundaberg Hospital, with upper body injuries, in a stable condition.

EARLIER: A patient has been airlifted to Bundaberg Hospital after an incident at Doolbi according to Queensland Ambulance Service.

Initial reports from a QAS spokesperson state the patient is believed to be a stable condition with shoulder, chest and hip injuries after the “machinery rollover” at a workplace.