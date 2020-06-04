Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
MACHINERY ROLLOVER: Worker airlifted after being injured in cherry picker rollover. Photo: Courtesy RACQ LifeFlight Rescue.
MACHINERY ROLLOVER: Worker airlifted after being injured in cherry picker rollover. Photo: Courtesy RACQ LifeFlight Rescue.
News

UPDATE: Man reportedly on cherry picker platform when it rolled

Mikayla Haupt
, mikayla.haupt@news-mail.com.au
4th Jun 2020 1:50 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE: Bundaberg’s RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter flew a man to hospital after he was reportedly injured in a machinery rollover earlier today.

A LifeFlight spokesperson said the rescue chopper was called to a property south west of Bundaberg just before midday.

“It’s believed the patient, aged in his 30s, had been working atop the platform of a cherry picker when it toppled over unexpectedly,” the spokesperson said.

“Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics and Queensland Police Service officers were on the scene when the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue chopper arrived.”

The man was flown to Bundaberg Hospital, with upper body injuries, in a stable condition.

EARLIER: A patient has been airlifted to Bundaberg Hospital after an incident at Doolbi according to Queensland Ambulance Service.

Initial reports from a QAS spokesperson state the patient is believed to be a stable condition with shoulder, chest and hip injuries after the “machinery rollover” at a workplace.

bundaberg hospital qas rollover
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Generous donation makes a world of difference

        premium_icon Generous donation makes a world of difference

        News In tough times community spirit shines through as Greensill Farming Group has made a generous donation to Friendly Society Private Hospital.

        • 4th Jun 2020 2:15 PM
        Rider on a mission: Jacob’s incredible ride for charity

        premium_icon Rider on a mission: Jacob’s incredible ride for charity

        News A Bundy teenager is riding all month for a great cause after event got cancelled...

        Police dog tracks down woman on Yengarie property

        premium_icon Police dog tracks down woman on Yengarie property

        News The woman was allegedly found on the property by the resident around 7.50pm

        Police investigate toolboxes stolen from back of ute

        premium_icon Police investigate toolboxes stolen from back of ute

        News Senior Constable Brittany Duncan said the incident occurred on Tuesday.