UPDATE: Man remains in hospital after serious farm injury

FARM ACCIDENT: A 27 year-old-man is in a critical condition at the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital after he was seriously injured in a quad bike accident yesterday. The Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter picked the man up from Bundaberg airport where they then flew him to hospital.

FARM ACCIDENT: A 27 year-old-man is in a critical condition at the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital after he was seriously injured in a quad bike accident yesterday. The Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter picked the man up from Bundaberg airport where they then flew him to hospital. Courtesy RACQ LifeFlight Rescue

A 27 YEAR-old-man is in a critical condition at the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital after he was seriously injured in a quad bike accident yesterday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to reports a young man had his arm amputated by farm machinery at a macadamia farm.

Yesterday a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said they were called about 3pm to reports a 25-year-old man had a "near amputation” of his arm.

Paramedics were able to stabilise the man at the scene.

FARM ACCIDENT: A 27 year-old-man is in a critical condition at the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital after he was seriously injured in a quad bike accident yesterday. The Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter picked the man up from Bundaberg airport where they then flew him to hospital. Courtesy RACQ LifeFlight Rescue

The man was transferred by ambulance to Bundaberg Airport where he was transferred by helicopter to Brisbane.

"He travelled in a serious, but stable condition,” the spokesman said.

"He will be transferred by helicopter to Brisbane.”

The Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter picked the man up from Bundaberg airport where they then flew him to the Brisbane hospital.

The man had suffered serious injuries to his arm and was transported to hospital in a critical condition.

This mission marks the Bundaberg aeromedical crew's second primary tasking for the day.

Earlier in the morning they were tasked to Agnes Water to airlift a cyclist who'd been hit by a car.

The 2017-2018 financial year was a record year for LifeFlight for lifesaving missions with its aeromedical crews, community helicopters and Air Ambulance jets performing a record 5,452 missions throughout Queensland and around the world.

LifeFlight is a community-based charity funded and supported by the LifeFlight Foundation.