Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A car sustained major damage when it veered off the Bruce Highway and crashed into trees just north of Gympie this morning.
A car sustained major damage when it veered off the Bruce Highway and crashed into trees just north of Gympie this morning. Philippe Coquerand
News

UPDATE: Man hospitalised after Bruce Highway smash at Gympie

JOSH PRESTON
by
25th Aug 2018 11:13 AM

UPDATE

A QAS Media spokesman confirmed a man was taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition with minor injuries after the crash.

EARLIER

BREAKING 10:45am

A man is being taken to Gympie Hospital with unspecified injuries after his car veered off the Bruce Highway and crashed into a tree just north of the Gympie golf club this morning.

Emergency services responded to initial reports of the crash at 10:33am, and found the damaged vehicle among trees and barbed-wire fencing at the scene.

 

A car sustained major damage when it veered off the Bruce Highway and crashed into trees just north of Gympie this morning.
A car sustained major damage when it veered off the Bruce Highway and crashed into trees just north of Gympie this morning. Philippe Coquerand

 

A car sustained major damage when it veered off the Bruce Highway and crashed into trees just north of Gympie this morning.
A car sustained major damage when it veered off the Bruce Highway and crashed into trees just north of Gympie this morning. Philippe Coquerand

Police, Ambulance and Fire crews all attended the scene.

A The Gympie Times reporter on the scene said the man was being hospitalised for further assessment rather than specific injuries.

The car sustained significant frontal damage in the crash.

More to come.

breaking news bruce highway crash car into tree gympie crashes gympie news gympie region single vehicle crash
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Hinkler to remain LNP heartland

    premium_icon Hinkler to remain LNP heartland

    News DESPITE a week of madness in Canberra, a political expert believes the LNP is likely to still call Hinkler home after the next election.

    Man on brain tumour drugs, booze kicks cop in arrest-struggle

    premium_icon Man on brain tumour drugs, booze kicks cop in...

    Crime Man who kicked cop while being forced into a paddy wagon sentenced

    DEVELOPMENT: Bargara high-rise back on

    premium_icon DEVELOPMENT: Bargara high-rise back on

    Council News Application for nine-storey Bargara high-rise back on table

    Local Partners