UPDATE: Critically injured crash victim flown to Brisbane

TRAFFIC INCIDENT: Emergency services were called to South Bundaberg on Friday night.

A 45-YEAR-OLD man who was hit by a car on Friday night has been flown to Brisbane and in a critical condition.

A Wide Bay Hospital and Health Services spokesman said he arrived at Bundaberg Hospital at 7.14pm on Friday with critical injuries involving his brain, chest, liver and limbs.

"He received critical care in the Bundaberg Hospital emergency department before being transferred to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital at 12.10am on Saturday," he said.

Emergency services were called to the Barolin and Mcmannie St scene at 6.45pm on Friday where a red Toyota Camry hit the 45-year-old male.

Police investigations are still ongoing, no further information is available at this time.