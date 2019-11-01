UPDATE: Yeppoon man dies after single vehicle crash

The RACQ CQ Rescue helicopter is on its way to a serious crash near Marlborough.

The RACQ CQ Rescue helicopter is on its way to a serious crash near Marlborough.

7.20AM: Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal a single vehicle traffic crash at Marlborough on Thursday.

Police said initial investigations indicated a Holden utility lost control as it travelled along Marlborough Road and crashed into a tree around 11.25am.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, a 25-year-old man from Yeppoon, suffered significant injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Investigators from the Forensic Crash Unit are appealing for anyone who saw the vehicle on Marlborough Road prior to or after the crash to come forward.

Any witnesses who may have stopped and left the scene prior to police or emergency services arriving, are also asked to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1902156716

12.55PM: QUEENSLAND Ambulance has confirmed that a male driver has died in the single vehicle accident at Marlborough this morning.

The accident where a ute hit a tree was described by Queensland Police as "serious".

The Marlborough Rd is currently blocked in both directions while Forensic Crash investigators examine the scene of the crash.

11.40AM: Police, ambulance and the RACQ Rescue Helicopter are all racing to the scene of a serious vehicle crash near Marlborough.

Early reports at 11.25am said a ute had crashed into a tree, 10km west of Marlborough on Marlborough Rd.

A passerby is understood to have reported the crash and went to the aid of the driver whose vehicle was badly damaged in the accident.

More to follow.