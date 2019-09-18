Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TRAFFIC INCIDENT: Emergency services were called to South Bundaberg on Friday night.
TRAFFIC INCIDENT: Emergency services were called to South Bundaberg on Friday night.
News

UPDATE: Man dies in hospital after being hit by a car

Mikayla Haupt
, mikayla.haupt@news-mail.com.ai
18th Sep 2019 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 45-YEAR-OLD man who was hit by a car last month has tragically passed away.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said it’s believed the man was walking home from the pub when he was hit by a car at Barolin and Mcmannie St, Bundaberg South on August 30.

On September 4, a Wide Bay Hospital and Health Services spokesman said the man had critical injuries involving his brain, chest, liver and limbs.

“He received critical care in the Bundaberg Hospital emergency department before being transferred to Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital at 12.10am on Saturday,” he said.

The police spokeswoman said the man suffered a traumatic brain injury and died on September 7.

The incident as gone to the coroner for investigation.

bundaberg police qps traffic incident
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    'I just keep praying': Bereaved mum's call for answers

    premium_icon 'I just keep praying': Bereaved mum's call for answers

    News DEVASTATED mother Amanda Witcherley should have been celebrating her son’s 24th birthday this weekend, but instead she is asking for answers.

    Bundy's fastest growing schools revealed

    premium_icon Bundy's fastest growing schools revealed

    Education THE Bundaberg schools that are booming have been revealed.

    In court: Six due to be sentenced in district court

    premium_icon In court: Six due to be sentenced in district court

    News EACH day many people face the Bundaberg court on a range of different charges.

    • 18th Sep 2019 8:50 AM
    Five vehicles involved in crash on Bargara Rd

    premium_icon Five vehicles involved in crash on Bargara Rd

    News EMERGENCY crews are responding to a crash on Bargara Rd.