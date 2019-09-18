UPDATE: Man dies in hospital after being hit by a car

TRAFFIC INCIDENT: Emergency services were called to South Bundaberg on Friday night.

A 45-YEAR-OLD man who was hit by a car last month has tragically passed away.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said it’s believed the man was walking home from the pub when he was hit by a car at Barolin and Mcmannie St, Bundaberg South on August 30.

On September 4, a Wide Bay Hospital and Health Services spokesman said the man had critical injuries involving his brain, chest, liver and limbs.

“He received critical care in the Bundaberg Hospital emergency department before being transferred to Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital at 12.10am on Saturday,” he said.

The police spokeswoman said the man suffered a traumatic brain injury and died on September 7.

The incident as gone to the coroner for investigation.