UPDATE: Man choppered to hospital after Bruce Hwy crash

UPDATE 10.45AM: FOUR people have been taken to hospital after a two-car crash on the Bruce Hwy north of Gympie where roadworks are being undertaken.

An elderly man has been taken by helicopter to Sunshine Coast University Hospital with chest an leg injuries and an elderly woman taken to Gympie Hospital with similar injuries, Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman Martin Kelly said.

The accident happened about 9.30am involving a black ute, which has gone through a fence on the side of the highway a few kilometres north of the Gunalda Range, and a Nissan X-trail.

Another man and woman have been taken to Hervey Bay Hospital. Their injuries are not believed to be serious.

Traffic is banked up on the highway making travel through the area slow.

EARLIER:

A MAN and a woman are believed to be trapped in their car after crashing off the Bruce Hwy into a fence 90 minutes south of Bundaberg.

Paramedics are currently en route to the scene at Gunalda, just north of Gympie, after receiving two separate 000 calls, Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman Martin Kelly said.

"We've got resources coming from both ends to make sure we've got it covered," Mr Kelly said.

At this stage it's understood the highway is not blocked.

