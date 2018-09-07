Menu
Police are investigating a stabbing incident in Gympie overnight.
UPDATE: Man charged over gruesome Gympie stabbing

Frances Klein
by
7th Sep 2018 6:55 AM

UPDATE 8am:

POLICE have charged a 35-year-old man over an alleged stabbing at a Gympie home overnight.

A 35-year -old man was allegedly stabbed in the chest and stomach at about 9.40pm during an altercation at an Elizabeth St address.

The victim was transported to the Gympie Hospital before being airlifted to the Princess Alexandra Hospital for treatment.

The pair were believed to be known to each other.

A 35-year-old East Deep Creek man has been charged with one count each of grievous bodily harm.

He is due to appear in the Gympie Magistrates Court this morning.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

EARLIER 7am:

A MAN who was allegedly stabbed in the chest at an inner-Gympie address last night was in a critical condition when he was airlifted to hospital.

The man in his mid-thirties suffered multiple wounds to his chest at an Elizabeth St address about 9.40pm, a Queensland Ambulance spokesman said.

The man was taken to Gympie Hospital last night before being airlifted to the Princess Alexandra Hospital, the spokesman said.

More information as it comes to hand.

