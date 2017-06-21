UPDATE: Man charged after road rage incident

Police speak to witnesses after a woman was assaulted in a road rage incident this morning.

POLICE have charged a man with multiple offences after an unprovoked road rage attack allegedly left a Bundaberg woman injured and shaken up.

Officers responded to the scene on Enterprise St near Norville Pool about 8.30am yesterday, with initial reports indicating a woman had allegedly been assaulted by a male driver wearing a blue and yellow hi-vis shirt.

The 50-year-old victim, who did not wish to be named, told the NewsMail she was driving behind an "erratic driver” when they locked eyes.

"The car was trying to overtake another in a big hurry, he caught eye contact with me and decided to target me,” she said.

"He stopped his car, got out...he walked away but then came back for more.”

The woman said the man had a female passenger in his car who was also yelling out.

"She was telling me to get back in my car and stop causing problems,” she said.

"It was horrible...disappointing.”

The driver got back into his car and sped from the scene before handing himself in to police a short time later.

The woman suffered injuries including a sore wrist and ankle and said she was left feeling extremely shaken by the random attack.

Senior constable Danielle Loftus said police charged a 23-year-old Bundaberg man with common assault, driving while unlicensed, unregistered and uninsured.

The man was also issued with a traffic infringement notice for overtaking a vehicle to the left of that vehicle and copped a $170 fine and two demerit points.

He will appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Monday, July 31.