UPDATE: Man, 65, flown to Brisbane after South Bingera crash

A 65 YEAR-OLD man who was involved in the three-vehicle crash, which claimed three lives, has been taken in a critical condition to Brisbane.

A spokesman for Wide Bay Hospital and Health Services said he was treated yesterday at Bundaberg Hospital for head and chest injuries, before he was transferred in a critical condition shortly after 8pm last night to a Brisbane hospital.

While a woman in her 60s was being treated for minor injuries at the Bundaberg Hospital.

Emergency services were called to the triple fatally, at South Bingera yesterday morning.

Preliminary information suggests just before 9am yesterday a Holden Commodore sedan was travelling west on Childers Rd when it collided head-on with a Honda Jazz heading east.

The Honda then rolled and struck a tree on the side of the road before being hit by a Hyundai sedan travelling eastbound behind it.

The driver and sole occupant of the Commodore, a 60-year-old Givelda man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 62-year-old South Bingera woman who was driving the Honda and her rear passenger, a 63-year-old Kallangur woman, died as a result of the crash.

Police investigations are on going.