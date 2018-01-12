UPDATE: Kellys Beach reopened after shark sighting

Another shark has been spotted at Bundaberg.

UPDATE 1.13pm: Lifeguards have reopened the beach.

On-duty lifesavers are asking beach-goers to remember to swim between the flags.

EARLIER: LIFEGUARDS have closed a Bundaberg beach after a confirmed shark sighting.

Queensland Surf lifesavers are urging everyone to stay out of the water at Kellys Beach due to confirmed shark sighting.

Local lifeguard Craig Holden said the it's been relatively busy at Kellys over the past couple of days, but only about 20 people were in the water when the shark was spotted.

Mr Holden said while they are unsure of what type of shark, it is believed the creature is 2m long.

Kellys Beach will be closed for a minimum of one hour and reopened if the shark has moved on.

This sighting comes barely a week after a small shark was spotted at Moore Park Beach.

The small shark at Moore Park Beach was initially thought to be dolphin but the on-duty lifeguard at the time confirmed it was a shark.

"It was just a small shark that had come close to the shallows,” Surf Lifesaving Services Coordinator Wide Bay Capricorn Julie Davis said.

Ms Davis said it was lucky that it happened during the middle of the day, as most swimmers were already out of the water and the sun.

The incident follows on from the sighting of a six-foot shark at the same beach on December 12.

The shark had been spotted by a lifeguard while three people were swimming in the water.