UPDATE: Investigation into cause of massive home explosion

Aftermath of gas explosion in a home on Goodchild Dr, Murgon, February 28, 2021. Picture: Dominic Elsome

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances that led to a quiet Murgon street resembling a war zone with debris scattered everywhere after what was believed to be a gas explosion tore through the home.

Emergency services rushed to a Goodchild Dr address in Murgon on Sunday, just before 2pm, after a blast ripped through the home.

A 71-year-old man was rushed to hospital in a serious but stable condition with burns following the explosion.

Since then, rumours have begun to circulate the man had passed away, but police have denied this.

A Queensland Police spokesman told the South Burnett Times police had not been notified of the man's passing.

The spokesman also said investigations into the incident were still in their "infancy".

"The could hinge on speaking to (the victim)," the spokesman said.

The South Burnett Times has attempted to gain an update on the man's condition in hospital.

The blast flung glass into the street and caused part of the home's roof to collapse.

Police earlier told the Times the explosion was caused by a gas leak.

"The man was doing some renovations on his house, causing a gas leak and then he ignited something causing the explosion," the spokesman said.

"Police have set up a crime scene, however are not treating it as suspicious."

Multiple Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews battled to contain the blaze, which they had under control by 2.15pm.

The man was initially treated by paramedics at the scene before being transported to Murgon Hospital where he awaited the RACQ LifeFlight Helicopter.

He was then flown to the Royal Brisbane Hospital where he was to be treated in the burns unit.