UPDATE: initial investigation suggest motorbike was sole vehicle in crash
UPDATE: Police Inspector Pat Swindells said police are investigating a serious crash north of Bundaberg.
Inspector Swindells said initial investigations suggest that a 22-year-old male lost control of a motorbike and crashed into a culvert on Smith Crossing Rd, Bucca this afternoon.
Initial reports from the authorities about the man being 19-years-old are incorrect.
He said early investigations suggest that this was a single-vehicle incident.
Police investigations are ongoing.
This is a developing story.
EARLIER: POLICE and ambulance crews are on the scene of a serious crash at Bucca.
Initial reports from a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman suggest that a 19-year-old is in a serious condition after a motorbike crashed into a culvert on Smiths Crossing Rd.
This is a developing story, more to come.