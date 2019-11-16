UPDATE: initial investigation suggest motorbike was sole vehicle in crash

Police on scene at the site of a Motor Bike crash at Smiths Crossing Road.

UPDATE: Police Inspector Pat Swindells said police are investigating a serious crash north of Bundaberg.

Inspector Swindells said initial investigations suggest that a 22-year-old male lost control of a motorbike and crashed into a culvert on Smith Crossing Rd, Bucca this afternoon.

Initial reports from the authorities about the man being 19-years-old are incorrect.

He said early investigations suggest that this was a single-vehicle incident.

Police investigations are ongoing.

EARLIER: POLICE and ambulance crews are on the scene of a serious crash at Bucca.

Initial reports from a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman suggest that a 19-year-old is in a serious condition after a motorbike crashed into a culvert on Smiths Crossing Rd.

