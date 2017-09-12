UPDATE: Home-made device disposed of

EORT will head to Gin Gin today to carry out a controlled explosion of the device at the quarry.

THE Explosive Ordinance Response Team were tasked to Gin Gin to dispose of a "harmful” device yesterday.

Initial investigations suggested the item was a bomb, but a police spokesman confirmed the device was not classified as such, when the firearm was found before noon.

"From what I am aware the item is not a bomb but it is a device that has potential to cause harm,” the spokesman said.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman later confirmed that the Gin Gin Police had come into possession of a "home-made firearm which was disposed of by police.”

EORT made their way to Gin Gin yesterday afternoon to carry out the disposal.