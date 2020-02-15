UPDATE: Home destroyed by blaze in Moorland area

HOUSE FIRE: A home in Moorland has been destroyed by fire this afternoon.

UPDATE 7pm: A Moorland home has been lost after a fire broke out late this afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to reports of a structure fire at 5.30pm.

NewsMail photographer Brian Cassidy said there were seven urban and rural fire fighting trucks on the scene but unfortunately, the weatherboard home had been destroyed by the blaze.

Mr Cassidy said the owners were on their way to the address north of Bundaberg at the time.

He said smoke from the house fire could be spotted from Mt Perry Rd.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were still on standby.

UPDATE: A Queensland Police Service spokesman said crews were called to reports of a house fire at 5.30pm and arrived to find the home “well alight”.

He said Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews were on the scene trying to extinguish the blaze.

The spokesman said it was unknown if there were any occupants at this stage.

A Queensland Ambulance Service were called to the private residence in Moorland on standby.

Earlier: TWO Bundaberg Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are en route to reports of a structure fire north of Bundaberg.

It’s believed the fire is in the Moorland area.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said they had a crew at a private residence in Moorland on standby.

She said they were called to reports of a house fire at 5.29pm.

This is a developing story, more to come.