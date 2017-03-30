UPDATE: Helpers beat the rain to clear out Kendalls Flat

GETTING OUT: Cricket club members move equipment at Kendalls Flat to higher ground.

UPDATE, 5PM

THE Bundaberg Cricket Association is confident its equipment will be fine at Salter Oval after members scrambled to move it from Kendalls Flat over East.

Yesterday the association and Bundaberg's cricket clubs combined to move all the equipment as the area started to flood from heavy rainfall in the region from ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie.

The focus was on moving the contents of the canteen and electrical equipment including fridges, machinery and anything else that could and would perish in water.

And with Kendalls Flat expected to be completely flooded by one-and-a-half metres over the next two days, they weren't taking any chances.

"I was in Brisbane so I contacted people in the morning to start moving stuff,” BCA president Noel Stitt said.

"We usually move it to Ian Grills's shed but it is being rented out.

"So we moved it to the higher ground at Salter Oval.”

GETTING OUT: Water is rising rapidly at Kendalls Flat over East. Craig Warhurst

The job took those who answered the sport's SOS three hours.

One of those who helped out was Rhys Grills from The Waves.

"There was about nine or ten of us from Brothers, Norths and The Waves,” he said.

"Thankfully we got a truck for a couple of hours to unload it all.”

Now the equipment has been taken care off, all the association and the clubs can do is wait and see what happens to Kendalls Flat.

"If we get to 4m the clubhouse will go under water,” Grills said.

"Everything is water proof though from the 2011 and 2013 floods so we should be fine.

"The oval itself will just be damp for a few days from the flood.

"Everything will remain at Salter Oval until it is safe to move back.”

Kendalls Flat and the cricket infrastructure there was devastated during the 2013 flood.

EARLIER

BROTHERS Cricket Club and the Bundaberg Cricket Association members are urgently moving cricket equipment from Kendalls Flat with water at the sporting facility rising rapidly.

The organisations put a call out on social media asking for the public to help earlier today.

They are expecting 1.5m of water to inundate the area.

FLASH FLOOD: East Rotary Park across the road from Kendalls Flat in Bundaberg East today. Craig Warhurst

Items that are being moved to higher ground include freezers, fridges and sporting goods.

