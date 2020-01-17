UPDATE: Helicopter tasked to vehicle and truck crash near Hwy
UPDATE: The rescue helicopter and critical care paramedics are responding to a vehicle and truck crash on the Bruce Highway and Eureka Station Road, Eurombah.
A QAS spokeswoman said the patient was a male with head and chest injuries.
EARLIER: PARAMEDICS have been tasked to a crash about 10km north of Apple Tree Creek.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said crews en route to a reported crash involving a truck and vehicle near the Bruce Highway and Eureka Station Rd.
This is a developing story, more to come.