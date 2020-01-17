UPDATE: Helicopter tasked to vehicle and truck crash near Hwy

UPDATE: The rescue helicopter and critical care paramedics are responding to a vehicle and truck crash on the Bruce Highway and Eureka Station Road, Eurombah.

A QAS spokeswoman said the patient was a male with head and chest injuries.

EARLIER: PARAMEDICS have been tasked to a crash about 10km north of Apple Tree Creek.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said crews en route to a reported crash involving a truck and vehicle near the Bruce Highway and Eureka Station Rd.

This is a developing story, more to come.