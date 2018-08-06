UPDATE: Grieving mum to identify son struck by car

FATAL: Emergency Services work to save a man after he was struck by a car on Burnett Heads Rd on August 5. Photo 7 News Wide Bay

POLICE are waiting for family of the man who died after being hit by a car on Burnett Heads Rd to formally identify him.

The 54-year-old man was walking towards Burnett Heads when he was struck by a Subaru sedan travelling in the same direction on Sunday night.

According to police, early investigations suggest the man was walking between Grange and Bargara Rds at Qunaba around 6.45pm when he was struck by a Subaru.

The road is lined by cane fields with a scattering of less than a handful of houses between the two intersections.

A resident who lives close by says it was strange to hear someone was walking on that part of the road.

Bundaberg Traffic Branch officer-in-charge Acting Sergeant Mike Oliver said next of kin, the man's mother, had been notified and they were waiting for formal identification to take place.

Sgt Oliver said it was an unfortunate event and a timely reminder for drivers and pedestrians to be cautious on roads, particularly in a 100km/h zone.

"In a perfect world every road would have a footpath next to it," he said.

"But, that would send council (and other governments) bankrupt.

"I believe the grass next to the road had been mowed."

He said the message was to make yourself known when travelling on the road.

"Anyone planning to walk at night time should be wearing light coloured and visible clothing," Act-Sgt Oliver said.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said passers-by were performing CPR when paramedics arrived and managed to stabilise him, before taking him to Bundaberg Hospital.

The spokesman said unfortunately on the way to hospital the man's condition deteriorated and despite paramedics trying to resuscitate him, he died.

The female Subaru driver was uninjured with initial indications suggesting she was not at fault.

It is the second incident this year where a pedestrian has died after being struck by a car.

In March, teenager Ryan Heming was killed on Bargara Rd.

The Forensic Crash Unit is now investigating the incident.