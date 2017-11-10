UPDATE: Greens say sign nailed to tree is 'tree-friendly'

BAD LOOK: A Greens election sign has been nailed into a tree at Gin Gin, raising the eyebrows of community members.

UPATE: According to the Greens, no other party cares more about the environment, and the nails used to secure their sign were "tree friendly”.

"When it comes to putting up signage around the electorate, the Greens campaign in Callide uses signs that are 100% recyclable and aluminium nails which are tree-friendly and do not harm trees like copper and steel nails,” a party spokesman said.

"The Greens are the only party in Queensland committed to strong environmental laws to protect our trees and wildlife.”

"The Greens are the only party opposed to coal and gas which are destroying our environment.

"And the Greens are the only party that will not allow mining companies to write our environmental laws.”

The spokesman said Greens candidate for Callide Jaiben Baker was a fifth-generation farmer with a degree in environmental science and a deep commitment to protecting the environment and local farming community.

EARLIER: Part and parcel of any election campaign, corflute signs are hard to ignore at the moment.

But it's one particular Greens piece of advertising that's caught the attention of South Kolan delivery driver Stuart Adcock.

Bearing the slogan "A future for all of us”, a large tree opposite the Gin Gin post office along Mulgrave St may not have foreseen becoming a political pin-up board in it's future before the corflute was nailed into its trunk.

"Everyone else's (signs) - you see them all around Bundy and out here - all the other candidates have them on stakes and pickets just hammered into the ground and they've (the Greens) have gone for the nicest, greenest looking tree and gone and nailed it up,” Mr Adcock said.

"They've gone for maximum exposure.

"Normally they would crucify somebody for doing that.

"Maybe someone's just had a bit of a brain fade.”

But Mr Adcock said when he sent the Greens an email outlining his concerns they were quick to reply and ask where the sign was.

"They sent a response straight back, begging to know the location of it,” he said.

"I'm not going to tell them where it is.

"I'd say if they're smart they'll send out a group email and get everyone to run out and pull any down that are on trees.”

Mr Adcock said he was interested to see if the sign remained.