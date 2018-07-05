UPDATE: Grazier says he tried everything before sign protest

RIPPED OFF: Shane Whiteman, protested with a sign saying 'Ripped off' and a truck blocking a motorcycle business in East Bundaberg, He is pictured here with his mate Phil Prickett and a Bundaberg police officer who asked them to remove the sign and leave the premises.

RIPPED OFF: Shane Whiteman, protested with a sign saying 'Ripped off' and a truck blocking a motorcycle business in East Bundaberg, He is pictured here with his mate Phil Prickett and a Bundaberg police officer who asked them to remove the sign and leave the premises. Emma Reid

A GRAZIER says he was left with no other choice then to protest with a large sign on the back of a truck to grab people's attention during peak hour traffic yesterday morning.

Shane Whiteman said he wasn't "s**t stirring” and normally wasn't the kind of bloke to cause trouble, but claimed after both customer service and a new quad bike failed him, a number of times, he had no other option.

Mr Whiteman bought a new CF Motto, 520 model quad bike for his 60th birthday last July from Gateway Motorcycles.

The bike came with a two-year warranty.

He claims a business representative convinced him it was a "good, reliable bike, one that would do the job” on his 1011ha Nearum cattle property.

But just 250km and one month later, problems started to arise.

"I spent my last dollar on that bike,” he said.

Photos View Photo Gallery

"The petrol boils in the tank and the exhaust gets that hot I can't put my leg on the foot peddle.

"I should have gone into debt and bought a Yamaha, but (I was told) it would do the job - now (they) won't have a bar of it and refuse to help.”

Mr Whiteman said the drama had been going on for 12 months with four major breakdowns.

"The first breakdown I had to walk 10km, the second was 5km over mountains,” he said.

"Not only am I out of money with this bike, I'm out of my time - more than a week I've spent chasing it up to be fixed.”

He said the quad had only done 1250km, where his previous four-wheeler had racked up almost 50,000km.

"It did 48,000km and I never walked once,” he said.

"They just keep palming me off and I had to do something to get attention.”

He said when he yesterday approached the business, he was told to "take (them) to court”.

Two police units were called to remove the truck and the protest sign, with officers advising Mr Whiteman to seek legal advice.

Gateway Motorcycles declined to comment.

A Fair Trading spokeswoman said information on Australian Consumer Law consumer guarantees can be found at https://bit.ly/2KIlf5A.