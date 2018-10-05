UPDATE: Four crews race to new fire

MASS RESPONSE: Eight fire trucks are on the scene of a fire at Watalgan.

MASS RESPONSE: Eight fire trucks are on the scene of a fire at Watalgan. Blainey Woodham

UPDATE: Four fire crews have raced to Eidsvold where a vegetation fire has broken out.

The fire is burning near Racecourse Rd.

Meanwhile, a fire burning at Watalgan has been extinguished.

The fire, which caught alight about 9.30am today, had been burning near Waree Rd, Rosedale Rd and the rail corridor through Watalgan.

A fire at Ginoondan, north-west of Ban Ban Springs, has also been extinguished.

Fires continue to burn at Barubbra Island, Gaeta and Cynthia.

EARLIER: Three fires have caught alight in the Bundaberg region today.

Vegetation fires are currently burning at Watalgan, Barubbra Island, Gaeta, Ginoondan and Cynthia.

Eight fire trucks are on the scene of the fire at Watalgan, which is burning near Waree Rd, Rosedale Rd and the rail corridor through Watalgan.

It began about 9.30am.

No properties are under threat, authorities said.

Two fire crews are also working to contain the fire at Ginoondan, north-west of Ban Ban Springs, which is burning near the Burnett Highway and Lilly Vale Rd.

It also poses no threat to properties.

Further north on the highway, a fire is burning near Screening Plant Rd at Cynthia.

That fire began about 7am today.

A fire on Barubba Island, at the mouth of the Burnett River, that caught alight on Thursday night and a fire at Gaeta, west of Gin Gin, which began on Tuesday, are also continuing to burn today.

Fires that were burning yesterday at Agnes Water and Winfield have now been extinguished.

Authorities are warning residents to be cautious of possible smoke from the fires.

They are asked to close windows and doors, and keep medication nearby if they suffer from respitary conditions.

Drivers are asked to take care and drive to conditions.

If your property comes under threat from a fire, phone 000 immediately.