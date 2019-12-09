Update on fires at Kinkuna, Lowmead, Mingo and more

BURNING UP: Scenes from the gate of the Isis Pet Motel on Sunday as fires flared up at Goodwood.

Kinkuna West section of Goodwood

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) advises there is a bushfire burning in Burrum Coast National Park - Kinkuna West Section at Goodwood.



You need to keep up to date and decide what actions you will take if the situation changes.



Currently as at 10.30am Monday 9 December, a bushfire is burning within containment lines near Goodwood Road and Foleys Road.

Crews will monitor and patrol the area throughout the day.

Goodwood Road is now open to traffic in both directions.



People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.



Properties are not under direct threat at this time. Call Triple Zero (000) immediately if you believe you or your property is under threat.

Mingo

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) crews are on scene at a vegetation fire burning near Gayndah Mount Perry Road and Kalliwa Connection Road, Mingo.

Crews are working with heavy machinery to construct containment lines.

There is no threat to property at this time.

Smoke is affecting the area, so residents should close windows and doors, and keep respiratory medications close by if required.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If you feel your property is under threat, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

Colosseum

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) and Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service (QPWS) crews remain on scene at a bushfire burning in an accessible area near Forestry Road, between the Bruce Highway and Bulburin National Park.

Crews are monitoring and patrolling the area and working to strengthen containment lines.

This fire is posing no threat to property at this time and smoke may affect the area. If affected, residents are asked to close windows and doors.

Those suffering from a respiratory condition are advised to keep their medications close by.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

Lowmead

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) crews will continue to monitor two bushfires burning near Clarkes Lane, Lowmead.

These fires remain contained and there is no threat to property at this time.

Nearby residents may be affected by smoke and are asked to close windows and doors.

Those suffering from a respiratory condition should keep their medications close by.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

Boompa

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) crews continue to monitor a vegetation fire burning south of Mount Walsh National Park, in the vicinity of Daddamarine Road, Booubyjan and Whoop Whoop Road and Indahlia Range Road, Boompa.

There is no threat to property at this time, however crews will continue to patrol the area. Smoke will affect the area in the coming days.

Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep their medication close by. Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.